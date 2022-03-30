Psychological Trauma Clinic for Ukraine Returnees

The plight of Returnees from Ukraine has initiated the concern for their wellbeing from Project Victory Call Initiative, A.K.A PVC Naija.

PVC Naija is a non Government organisation, majoring in advocacy and civic education, but with focus and track record of intervention and projects on citizens’ wellbeing.

The President of the organization Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi said the initiative became necessary because of the encouragement it received from Nigerians in Diaspora as well as Honourable Abike Dabiri Erewa, who has left no stone unturned in the effort of NIDCOM to see that the Returnees, mostly students are well looked after in addition to offering psychological evaluation for their general wellbeing.

Honourable Abike Dabiri Erewa, in her response to the gesture of PVC Naija said, our students have been exposed to the adverse effects of war and its consequences.

This for us is an EMERGENCY and we are prepared for any collaboration that will help us achieved this.

PVC Naija must be commended for initiating this and for coordinating interested bodies of Counselors and Psychiatrists for us at Nigeria in Diaspora Commission to enable the Ukraine returnees have access to trauma investigation, treatment or therapy as their needs may require.

Parents of concerned students and the students themslves should therefore note that a series of clinics will be conducted on a geo-political region arrangement. The first however will hold in Abuja.

Date: 7th and 8th of April 2022.

Time: 9AM -5PM

Venue: Women Development Center, CBD, Abuja.

Appointment for the clinic for those concerned is confirmed by filling the instrument of investigation form, which is available on NIDCOM site.

The Vice Chancellor, Senate and Management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, we must also appreciate for releasing their doctors to conduct this all important clinic, the team of experts comprises of:

Dr Abdulsalam, Halimatu Sa’adiya Dr Mustapha Ahmad Dr Attahiru Abusufyan Prof. Mufutau Yunusa

All from the Department of Psychiatry of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto. These Doctors we must greatly appreciate for volunteering their professional services.

Signed

Paula Bell-Gam

Vice President, PVC Naija.