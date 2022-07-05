French giant PSG cut ties with Argentine manager Pochettino after 18 months in charge of the club. Despite winning three trophies, French Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophies Des Champions, Mauricio was sacked and replaced with Christophe Galtier. It is obvious PSG has prioritized the Champions League over other trophies and had sacked Thomas Tuchel and Unai Emery for failing to deliver a Champions League gold medal to the team.

In a club statement, PSG revealed they have cut ties with Mauricio Pochettino:

“Paris Saint-Germain confirms that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club.

The Argentine coach and his team joined the club in January 2021. A former captain of the Rouge & Bleus, Pochettino took charge of 84 competitive games. Under his tenure, Paris Saint-Germain won the 2020 Trophée des champions and 2020/21 Coupe de France, as well as the club’s historic 10th Ligue 1 title last April.

The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

Christophe Galtier is not new to Ligue and has enormous experience in Ligue 1. He guided Saint Ettiene to their first trophy after 32 years of drought before moving to Lille and Nice.

Christophe Galtier: “I am delighted to join Paris Saint-Germain, I would like to thank the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Luis Campos and the club for their confidence in me. I am fully aware of the responsibilities involved to coach this extraordinary team, which is one of the most competitive and spectacular squads in Europe. I am delighted to work with all of these talented players as well as the top-level staff here at the club. We acknowledge everything that Paris Saint-Germain represents in French and international football. My focus is on ambition, hard work and making the most of the team’s potential. I am delighted to become head coach of this team and to be on the bench at the magnificent Parc des Princes, a stadium that embodies a passion for football.”

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman & CEO of Paris Saint-Germain: “We are delighted to welcome Christophe to the Paris Saint-Germain family. Christophe’s track record is outstanding, and he has enjoyed success at every club he has managed. His many achievements are founded on an exceptional character that gets the best out of his players and his teams—based on a collective spirit. We are proud to have a French coach and look forward to the next chapter of the Club’s growth with Christophe.“