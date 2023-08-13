PSG reinstates Kylian Mbappé into the first team

PSG has reinstated club captain Kylian Mbappé into the first team. Recall that Mbappé had wanted to push a move out from the club at all cost and after all efforts to convince him to renew his contract failed – PSG put him on sale this summer.

PSG opened the defence of their Ligue1 title with a barren draw at the Parc des Princes against Lorient.

A club statement from the club stated:

“Following very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé before the PSG-Lorient game, the player has been reinstated into the first team training squad this morning”.

Luis Enrique spoke after the match, which Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappé both watched from the stand:

“I am both happy and frustrated. A bit like the supporters I think. Happy because we knew how to put our game. We put pressure on the opponent in his own camp. Our game from a defensive point of view is a 10 out of 10. Offensively, of course there was ball possession, but too often we had attacking players in the middle of their defensive block without creating any danger. At this level, I preferred the second half. it’s still difficult to play and score against a team that only thinks about defending..”