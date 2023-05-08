PSG have announced that it has lifted two weeks suspension slammed on Lionel Messi. PSG some days back suspended Messi after he travelled without the permission of the club. PSG confirmed that Messi has returned to training “Lionel Messi back in training this Monday morning”

After the suspension, Messi made an apology via his social media accounts:

“I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organized and I couldn’t cancel it. I had already canceled it before.”

“I apologize to my teammates, and I’m waiting for what the club wants to do with me. Big hug to everyone.”

PSG left Messi out of the match-day squad against Troyes on Sunday.