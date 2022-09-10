PSG continues their unbeaten run into the season following another victory recorded at home against Brest. The Parisian has maintained an unbeaten streak, winning 6 games and drawing 1 since the season began. As well, second and third-place clubs Lens and Marseille are yet to witness a loss in the campaign.

Neymar’s goal, which was assisted by Lionel Messi, helped PSG edge the visitors to a 1-0 victory at full time. Slimani Islam missed a golden opportunity to salvage a point against PSG after missing the spot kick in the 71st minute.

Neymar has now scored 8 league goals and has 6 assists in his seventh game of the Ligue Season, Kylian Mbappé is closer on goals with 7 while Lionel Messi has scored 3 with 7 assists.