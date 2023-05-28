PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions following a draw with Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain secured a historic 11th Ligue 1 title following a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg. An achievement for the club, who have now become the most successful team in French football. A look back at this encounter which will forever remain etched in the club’s history books!

The Paris Saint-Germain President Al Khelaifi commented on Les Rouge et Bleu’s 11th league title, which makes them the most successful club in the history of French football.

« This is of course an historic moment for Paris Saint-Germain. This 11th French league title is the reward for all the hard work we have put in over the last 12 years. To make Ligue 1 history and overtake Saint-Étienne is a real source of pride. I would like to mention all those – directors, players, staff, and supporters – who, particularly since the first title in 1986, have helped to make this Club a benchmark. This record is obviously theirs too.

I would also like to thank all those who have contributed this season to winning this 11th title – the players, the staff and all the Club’s employees who have worked hard to make this happen. It was hard but we made it. We are now looking forward to celebrating this title next Saturday at the Parc des Princes when we face Clermont.”

Christophe Galtier:

“Strasbourg wanted to ensure that they stay up, we wanted to be crowned champions tonight. I think that we put in a serious and committed performance, but it was difficult. We were still missing lots of players. This title is the 11th, it’s historic. I also have to congratulate those that came before me that won titles for Paris Saint-Germain. We are able to celebrate the 11th title this evening because there were 10 before us and so there were predecessors who did an excellent job.

“I don’t want to trivialise this title. Tonight, the injured players were involved in the preparations for the match. In the dressing room, at half-time and with the team. I’ve been talking about it all season, it was a difficult campaign because of the way it was set up. The team performed very well in the first half of the season and that was really satisfying. But after the World Cup, things were obviously more difficult, with a lot of players missing and some serious injuries. The whole club managed to stay on course, whether it was the board, the coach, the staff or the players, even in difficult times, to go out and this eleventh league title.”

