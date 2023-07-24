PSG accepts world record bid for Kylian Mbappe

PSG, who recently disclosed that Kylian Mpappe will be available for sale has accepted a mega bid made by Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal today.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal submitted a formal bid to Paris Saint Germain for the French Captain in what is believed to be a world record fee.

Fabrizio said the Saudi club has offered a €300m fee to PSG to open negotiations to sign Mbappé immediately but negation has been triggered on the players side.

PSG are aware that the controversial forward is keen to join Real Madrid – where he has accepted personal terms, but the French giant, who are not ready to lose him as a free agent, are willing to sell Mbappé this summer.