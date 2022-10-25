“I am the true vine, and My Father is the vinedresser. Every branch in Me that does not bear fruit, He takes away; and every branch that bears fruit, He prunes it so that it may bear more fruit.” *– John 15:1-2 NASB*

Pruning is essential to the healthy development of plants. Experienced gardeners know it is necessary to prune vines in their care. Any element that prevents full potential must be cut out. Selected branches must be removed. Excesses must be trimmed away.

This mirrors a key process in our spiritual lives. As Jesus taught, pruning describes what the Father does for “every branch in Me,” for all disciples, everyone who follows Jesus.

God prunes us continually. Through this pruning, He examines our thoughts, emotions, habits, and lifestyles. He assesses what we do with our time, money, friends, and influences. His pruning identifies patterns that may be pointing us in the wrong direction. He may need to reshape our thoughts, weed out distractions or false ideas, or encourage a change in our attitude.

Just like a wise vinedresser, He wants the best for us. He wants us to be as fruitful and productive as possible. This requires pruning. And He determines how much we need to be pruned. Pruning may take place in parts of our lives where we don’t think we need pruning or at times when pruning isn’t expected, like when we are satisfied or content.

Remember that God promises to prune you when and where He thinks it is necessary. Why? Because He loves you and wants you to be more fruitful. Welcome His pruning. Cooperate with Him. He wants the best for you.

*Reflection Question:* How do you react when God prunes away unnecessary pieces of your life?

*Prayer*

Father, I want to be more fruitful. I submit my life to You. I trust You to cleanse and purify me. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

John 15