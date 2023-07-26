Protest Rocks Osun State Poly After Removal of Rector 

Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Osun State Polytechnic, Iree chapter has suspended academic activities over the suspension of the Institution Rector, Dr Tajudeen Adetayo.

The chairman of the union, Dr. Fatai Afolabi, described the suspension as an aberration which is against the constitution of the institution.

Members of the union had earlier in the day trooped out to protest the suspension, chanting solidarity songs and barricading the main campus entrance thereby disrupting the ongoing examination in the institution.

Governor Ademola Adeleke had in a statement signed by M.A.K Jimoh, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, suspended the rector from office over alleged corruption and directed Mr. Alabi Kehinde Adeyemi to take over as acting rector pending the investigation of the allegation level against the former.

Meanwhile, the commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Mr Kolapo Alimi, in a statement, said the attention of Governor Adeleke has been drawn to the protests and was concerned about the reaction.

He assured ASUP and the students of the institution that the matter would be looked into and necessary measures taken.

The release added that the OSPOLY Governing Board would soon be put in place to take over the matter and investigate the allegation which led to the suspension and take appropriate action as soon as possible.