“and to Jesus, the mediator of a new covenant, and to the sprinkled blood, which speaks better than the blood of Abel.” (Hebrews 12:24)

Praise the Lord! For you have been covered by the Blood of Jesus.

Unlike the blood of Abel, which speaks of judgement and curses, the Blood Jesus speaks of redemption and blessings.

While Abel was unwillingly murdered by His brother, Jesus willingly laid down His life for His brethren.

When nothing else seems to work, you can be sure to trust in the Blood of Jesus.

It speaks of God’s love for you. It protects you. It brings you peace.

Exodus 12:13 says, “And when I see the blood, I will pass over you; and the plague shall not be on you”.

Jesus is THE pass over lamb. The one perfect sacrifice.

Because of His blood, we’ll no longer be condemned. No plague will be on you. No curses will harm you. No power in hell can touch you.

For Jesus’ blood breaks you free from all bondages. The evil one can not come near you when you’re covered by the blood of Christ.

Beloved, rest comforted knowing that you’re fully protected by the Blood of Christ.

It’s the Blood that came at a great price. The Blood that’s full of power.

Trust in the Blood of Jesus. It never fails.

Be Greatly Blessed!

*Prayer:*

Father, thank you for the Blood of Jesus.

Because of His Blood, I’ve been washed clean.

Though my sins were as scarlet, I’m now white as snow.

Lord, cover me with the Blood of Christ.

Cleanse me from the thoughts of my flesh.

Protect me from all evil.

I receive Jesus as my one perfect sacrifice, redeeming me from death and all curses.

I trust in Jesus’ Blood and rest in its power.

If I’m protected by the Blood of Jesus, what evil can ever hope to touch me?

For truly, the Blood of Christ never fails.

May the power of Jesus’ Blood constantly protect me and my loved ones.

Bless you Lord. All glory be to you.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!