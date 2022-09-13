The Founder, Leader and Archbishop of Living Christ Mission, The Most Rev. Professor Daddy Hezekiah, has commiserated with the English Royal Family over the demise of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor II.

Daddy Hezekiah, who is also the Chancellor, Hezekiah University, Imo State, Nigeria, has also extended his condolences to the Prime Minister and the entire citizens of the United Kingdom, including friends and peoples of goodwill across the world, over the death of the monarch, who he described as an internationally respected monarch.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, died on the 8th day of September, 2022, having the longest reign in British monarchy and the second longest serving monarch of a sovereign country.

According to a statement signed by Prof Obiekwe Nwanolue on Tuesday, the LCM founder said the death of Queen Elizabeth has left a vacuum very hard to fill.

The man of God said the late Queen Elizabeth had attracted dignitaries to the royal stool of England and “this attribute of excellence made personalities in the world visit the United Kingdom more than some other countries across the globe, in order to have personal contact with the Queen.

“What an indelible and remarkable memory of great repute!”

The Most Rev. Professor Daddy Hezekiah stated that late Queen Elizabeth II, in her seventy years of stainless, selfless and democratic reign as a Queen, generated monumental global recognition and profound respect for the stool of a monarch and the institution of monarchy.

“Hence, her monarchical reign and highly personal responsibility elevated both the stool of a monarch and the institution of monarchy to an enviable height of honour, prestige and integrity.

“Her character of honesty, transparency and equity, made the world understand the real sense of one being a monarch with a difference.

“Queen Elizabeth’s humility in serving God and humanity was very unprecedented in the annals of monarchical history.

“Little wonder her Majesty had gladly received and sat on her royal electric golf cart with some African Leaders who visited her.

“That was a highly revered gesture, which most world leaders would not have done.

“One thing is certain, the late Queen had written her golden name on the Global Golden Platform of Human History, with a golden pen.

“Hence, fame is vapour, riches take wind, only one thing endures in this life and that is good character,” he said.

Hezekiah acknowledged that as the Head of Commonwealth and the Defender of Faith, Queen Elizabeth led Britain to an enviable height, adding that she will surely be missed.

The statement read; “Daddy Hezekiah, urges the Royal Family of England, the good people of the United Kingdom, friends and well-wishers, to be consoled by the following Bible extracts: John 16:22 “So you have sorrow now, but I will see you again and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you”; 2nd Corinthians 1:2-3, “Grace to you and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ. Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction”; Revelation 7:17 “For the Lamb in the midst of the throne will be their shepherd, and he will guide them to springs of living water; and God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.”

“God will surely grant us all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of this great legend.

“The good legacies the Queen has bequeathed will always remain indelible references of contemporary history.”

The LCM founder maintained that the Royal Family, especially Her Majesty’s successor, King Charles III, is saddled with a huge responsibility to protect the bequests of the late Queen.

He prayed that God will grant him the wisdom, like King Solomon to handle this huge responsibility the Queen’s demise has obliged him.

“May God bless and guide the good people of the United Kingdom and the world at large,” the statement concluded.