“Beloved, I pray that you may prosper in every way and [that your body] may keep well, even as [I know] your soul keeps well and prospers.” – 3 John 1:2 AMPC

All around us, we see worried people. Many are plagued by financial difficulties, and family or marriage problems. Others suffer from diseases and pain. It can be easy to conclude that these problems are normal and that we cannot escape their grip. When they go through problems, some Christians even doubt God and start thinking like people who do not know Him.

But the Bible confirms this promise: God truly wants us to be in health, to “prosper in every way”! That is His desire for each of us!

This desire is expressed throughout the Bible. Think about this promise from Jesus: “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10). God wants us to experience this abundant life. He wants us to be victorious and not defeated. He does not want us to be sick or in pain but to be healthy. And He has promised to meet all our needs “according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).

Think about God’s desire for you. Don’t be discouraged even if your needs seem overwhelming. Don’t allow the thief to steal your victory. Confess the promises in God’s Word. And commit your problems to Him. Believe Him for health and prosperity. Ask Him to grant you His fullest blessings and to heal every disease, remove every worry, and give you abundant life.

*Reflection Question:*

What is stealing your joy this week? How can you combat it?

*Prayer*

Father, thank You that You want me to prosper and be in health. I believe You for the abundant life You have promised. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

3 John 1