The lawmaker representing Ethiope East and Ethiope West in the Federal House of Representatives, Ben Igbaka has urged the president Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to identify and prosecute those that are fueling ethnic crisis in the country.

In a Twitter post yesterday, Igbakpa posited that ethnic violence can have a huge negative impact on the nation.

The lawmaker’s remark is coming on the hills of series of ethnic violence reported across the country due to the elections.

Igbakpa wrote:

Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the principles of democracy and human rights. Ethnic violence during elections is particularly concerning, as it can lead to long-term societal divisions and destabilize the democratic process. Those behind it are horrible.

Elections should be a peaceful and fair process where citizens can exercise their right to vote without fear or intimidation. Ethnic violence during elections can have long-term effects on social cohesion and trust. It can lead to the perpetuation of stereotypes and prejudices, and create deep-seated divisions that persist long after the election is over. This can have negative consequences for the entire country, and not just those who are directly involved in the violence. Those stoking ethnic tensions must be identified and prosecuted.

It is the responsibility of governments and civil society to take proactive measures to prevent and address ethnic violence during elections.

This includes providing security and protection for voters, as well as promoting tolerance and understanding between different ethnic groups. Dialogue and education are also crucial to building trust and promoting peaceful coexistence.