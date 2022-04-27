Thursday, April 28, 2022
Prophet Marries 4 Virgins At Once, Encourages Members To Do Likewise

Prophet Marries 4 Virgins At Once, Encourages Members To Do Likewise

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

A Congolese prophet has married four women, all virgins. The wedding took place in eastern Congo according to reports online.

Prophet Zagabe Chiluza reportedly has one wife before marrying the four new brides, claiming that he adopted the idea of polygamy from the Bible, using Jacob, who had four wives, as an example.

According to AfriMax English, the man of God always shares scriptures from the Holy Book to prove polygamy isn’t a sin. “I have one wife already and today I’m going to marry these four. They will join the first wife,” he said on his wedding day.

He claimed the idea of marrying more wives originated from the Bible.

“Jacob had many wives Leah and Rachel, then Bilha and Zilpa…four wives for one man,” he said. Zagabe said he got saved in 1986, and during the wedding, while addressing the guests, he said; “I’m glad to have five wives.”

The man of God encouraged others to practice polygamy, saying men from his church marry only virgins. According to online sources, Zagabe Chiluza’s four wives were all virgins when he recently got married to them at his church in eastern Congo.

