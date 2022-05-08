Promoting Vocations! – Sunday Synopsis

Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J.Dyikuk Fourth Sunday of Easter, Year C: Vocation/Good Shepherd Sunday – May 08, 2022.

Readings: Acts 13:14.43-52; Ps 100:1-2.3.5(R.3a); Rev. 7:9.14b-17 & Gospel – John 10:27-30.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, today being the Fourth Sunday of Easter and Good Shepherd Sunday, we are presented with the Sacraments of Christian vocation or communion. The Church invites us to pray for an increase in priestly and religious vocation as well as fidelity to the sacrament of marriage which breeds vocations. It is our prayer that those who have embraced the vocation to the married life would nurture their children in the faith to embrace working in the vineyard of God. We commend missionaries who have left everything to follow Christ for God to renew their missionary commitment so as not to grow weary in the work of evangelisation.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Acts 13:14.43-52) recounts how the Paul and Barnabas spoke out fearlessly while inroads among the gentiles who received the Word of God. We are told that the Word of God spread throughout the countryside. This made the Jews jealous especially some leading men and women who started persecuting the apostles and expelled them from the territory. At this, the apostles shook the dust from their feet and went to Iconium but the new converts were filled with the Holy Spirit.

In the second reading (Rev. 7:9.14b-17), St. John presents us with a glimpse of the beatific vision. He saw a great number of Saints dressed in white, who endured the trials, tribulation and temptation and washed their robes in the blood of the lamb. The text assures that they will never hunger or thirst again and the scourging wind will not plague them because the Lamb would be their Shepherd and would guide them through springs of living water as well as wipe away all tears from their eyes.

The gospel (John 10:27-30) reveals Jesus as a Shepherd who pays attention to the voice of his sheep because he knows them and they follow him. He assures them of eternal life and emphatically states that no one can steal them from him because they were given by the Father, who is greater, with whom he is one.

Story of Vocations

As a seminarian, in 2005, I had an unforgettable experience while undertaking apostolic work under a missionary priest from Congo in one of our parishioners. A parishioner lost one of his sons. The priest invited me for a condolence visit to the house of the said parishioner. When we got there, there was commotion. The man was in tears and so were his wife and three other children. As expected, Father tried to console the man and encourage the family to take the loss as the will of God.

But the man refused to be consoled and cried profusely. While in tears, he told the priest that he wanted to “donate” the son who died to God to work in his vineyard as a priest. Father who was still trying to comfort him said, “But you have other sons that you can give to God.” The man who became more serious now cleaned his face and said, “No father, I cannot give God any of these my ones. It is the one who died that I wanted to give God.” This story tells how some parents are either unwilling to promote vocations or play pranks with God. This brings us to the two sacraments of Christian vocation or communion in the Church.

The Sacraments of Christian Vocation

Holy Orders: The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that Deaconate, Priesthood and Episcopacy constitute the Sacraments of Christian vocation or communion. Diaconate is for Service, Priesthood is for the administration of the Word and Sacraments and the Bishopric is for the Shepherding and Governance of the Church. As we celebrate vocations Sunday, the Church expects that we reflect on the Sacraments of Christian vocation or communion which raises Ministerial Priests who are ordained to adorn the Church with Shepherds who work in the vineyard of God. Holy Matrimony: Holy matrimony is the sacrament of Christian marriage which unites two baptised Catholics in a permanent union through exchange of consent towards procreation and education of children and the good of the spouses.

Pastoral Lessons

Take to Dogged Leadership: From the first reading, through the apostles who were fearless, we learn that true leadership reflects the image of the Good Shepherd, who lays down his life for his sheep (John 10:1-18). Entrench the Great Commission: Also, Shepherds of souls are reminded to take the mandate of proclaiming the gospel to the ends of the earth (Mat. 28:16-19) seriously. Seek the Beatific Vision: The second reading assures that if Shepherds and Sheep endure the trials of this life, they would enjoy the beatific vision. Promote Vocations: Children are charged to look up to Jesus the Good Shepherd who loves and cares for them while sharing their interest to join the service of the Lord with their friends, parents/guardians and pastors. Pray for Missionaries: We are called to pray for missionaries who have sacrificed material comfort, marital and family life to embrace the life of holiness through the evangelical counsels so that they may not grow weary in their vocation.

Summary Lines

Conclusion

On Good Shepherd Sunday, we are urged to pay for priests and religious who are experiencing difficulty in their ministry, those who may have left active ministry and those who are suffering from guilt or shame, for God to restore his anointing in them. We also pray for an increase in vocations by asking God to raise genuine young men and women who would work towards the path of truth, faith and love.

It is our collective responsibility to grow the Church pastorally and structurally. As such, we are challenged to support the Church financially by choosing to sponsor a seminarian, brother or sister. God knows each one of us by name and desires that we serve him through the various vocations in the Church. May the Good Shepherd direct all priests, religious and laity to green pastures. Amen. Happy Vocations Sunday!

