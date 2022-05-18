Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Professor Kester arraigned over $40,000 Bribe

Professor Kester arraigned over $40,000 Bribe

Merit Ugolo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one Professor John Kester Ifeanyichukwu over allegations of bribery and inducement of officers of the Commission.

In a single-count charge brought before Honourable Justice A.O. Otaluka of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), High Court 12, sitting in Apo, Abuja, ICPC is accusing the Professor of issuing a cheque valued at $40,000 to a staff of the Commission.

According to the commission, the cheque was part of the $50,000 and a house in Abuja, promised to the officer to compromise investigation by retrieving the accused person’s devices, MacBook S/N CIML8BUGDTY3, MacBook S/N W80204J7ATN and iPhone pro11 which were in the custody of ICPC for investigative activities.

John Kester Ifeanyichukwu had earlier been reported to the Commission by the Presidency for alleged acts bordering on corruption, extortion and money laundering.

ICPC, in a Charge No: CR/025/2022, informed the court of how the defendant induced one of its operatives to smuggle out a particular iPhone and a laptop and to replace them with a dummy that was to be provided by his personal assistant.

The accused person’s action is contrary to Section 18 (b) and punishable under Section 18 (d) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him. He was therefore admitted to bail in the sum of N10 million and two sureties in like sum. The sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and one of them must have a landed property in Abuja.

The trial judge also ordered that the Defendant’s international passport and other valid travel documents must be submitted to the court before the next adjourned date otherwise his bail will be revoked.

The case has been adjourned to the 21st of June 2022 for commencement of hearing.

Our motto is: 'We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it'. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression.

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

