As reported by Lifesite News, a Christian organization was denied service at a pro-LGBT restaurant because its religious beliefs oppose the LGBT ideology.

The Family Foundation, a faith-based advocacy group that supports state policy that “preserves and promotes the family in Virginia,” was refused a meal at Metzger Bar & Butchery in the state’s capital of Richmond.

The nonprofit had reserved a room for a private event at the restaurant weeks earlier, planning to gather with supporters and those interested in the group to discuss the organization’s work. However, one of the venue’s owners called less than two hours before the event, informing the party that the restaurant was canceling the reservation.

“Welcome to the 21st century, where people who likely consider themselves ‘progressives’ attempt to recreate an environment from the 1950s and early 60s, when people were denied food service due to their race,” Family Foundation president Victoria Cobb wrote in a December 1 blog post. “We believe individuals in private business should not have to violate their convictions, which for some Christians means not celebrating what God has declared sin. However, most, if not all, faiths not only allow for the provision of services, like food, to those with whom they disagree, but they also encourage it.”

Cobb noted that “we know our organization will continue to be cut off from services in the current environment,” commenting that the nonprofit bought its own building in preparation for “when we would no longer be a welcomed tenant.”

“In eight years of service we have very rarely refused service to anyone who wishes to dine with us,” Metzger Bar & Butchery wrote in an Instagram post. “Recently we refused service to a group that had booked an event with us after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic human rights in Virginia.”

The restaurant emphasized that service is “always refused” on the grounds of those who will be “making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe.” They added that “this was the driving force behind our decision” to cancel The Family Foundation’s reservation.

Despite the last-minute rejection from the restaurant, Cobb declared in her post that “our witness will not be diminished, and we will not be silenced.”

“We will speak out when we see this type of religious discrimination occurring in Virginia. As we stand on the front lines of this fight to protect and advance religious freedom for all Virginians, we invite you to stand with us.”

The Family Foundation is built on values including respect for human life from conception until natural death, marriage between one man and one woman, gender as a gift from God, whether male or female, and parental rights. The group advocates for local and state policies that support each of these values as well as hold the government accountable for responding to human exploitation issues, defending religious freedom, and refraining from overreaching government policies.

More information on The Family Foundation can be found on the organization’s website.

This is very tragic as the foundation of the United States was built on religious liberty. When adversaries challenge me to stay mute on pro-life activism, I fire back that it is a gargantuan threat to free speech which is an inalienable right of man and a precious gift from God.

If this was the other way round, trust me the organization would have been sued and a lengthy and costly lawsuit would have followed but alas this ugly incident would hardly be reported by the mainstream liberal media – how nauseatingly hypocritical!

Ironically, Virginia was the home state of George Washington – the war hero who led America to independence from the forces of King George III of Britain – the world’s then most powerful empire and turned down the offer by Alexander Hamilton to be the King of America in favour of a two-term limit of eight years as simply Mr. President.

Pro-Lifers in Uncle Sam and the world over shall overcome apologies to the eternal words of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr!