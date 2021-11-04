Awka – A joint emergency meeting of Pro-Biafran Groups on Thursday, resolved that the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election scheduled for November 6, 2021, will go on unhindered.

Across Anambra State, the fear has been with the order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, directing a 5-day sit-at-home, from the 5th of November to the 10th of November, 2021.

However, in a communique issued after a joint emergency meeting that held today, the pro-Biafran groups, noted that the election must hold in the overall interest of Ndigbo and long term benefits of the Biafran struggle.

The communique signed by Dr. Law Mefor for the Customary Government of Biafra said as Biafra agitation groups, the meeting further resolved never to lose sight of the ideals of the father of the Biafran nation, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, and nonviolent struggle for the rights of Ndigbo in Nigeria in particular and Biafrans in general, noting that the central aim of the Biafra struggle and all other agitations in Nigeria, is for the enthronement of an equitable and progressive nation; or peaceful dissolution of the union where coexistence as one nation is impossible and unattainable.

“The Meeting reassuringly recalled that Ojukwu contested for the Nigerian Presidency under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to open the door for strategic political participation of Biafrans in Nigeria’s political process, as a necessary step towards the actualization of a of Biafra dream either as truly an integral part of Nigeria or a sovereign entity.

The meeting emphasized their commitment towards the cause to ensure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB); and commended the National Assembly Caucus, South East Traditional Rulers and Igbo Archbishops/ Bishops, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and the others on their patriotic efforts to ensure Kanu’s release in order to de-escalate tension in the South East.

“The Joint Meeting also noted that from all empirical evidence, continued Sit-At-Home, whether ordered by IPOB or not, has to stop since it is only increasing the hardship of long suffering Biafrans, in line with the position of revered Igbo elders, particularly the Council of South East Traditional Rulers and Council of Igbo Archbishops/Bishops.

“The Joint Meeting also resolved to constructively engage the IPOB leadership to fashion out the best ways of addressing all the issues that have led to the sit- at -home civil disobedience for a better result.

“Finally, the Joint Meeting urged all Pro-Biafran groups and Biafrans in general to eschew violence in the forthcoming Anambra election and go out and vote for the candidates of their choice, while denouncing the nefarious activities of the Unknown Gunmen as anti-igbo and a precursor to armed struggle.

“The Joint Meeting reiterated its commitment to a non-violent struggle for the Actualization of the Biafran Dream,” the communique concluded.