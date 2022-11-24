A pro-All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA group in Anambra state says it has uncovered an alleged plot by those they described as political jobbers, to accuse Gov Charles Soludo of receiving the sum of $28 Million as bribe from Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo state to run down the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi before the coming election.

According to the party, someone who claims to be an investigative Journalist with a name TK Ekwudayo has been approached to write false and unfounded stories in order to implicate Gov Soludo and paint him in bad light, following his recent submissions about the ambition of Peter Obi.

According to the National Coordinator, APGA Renaissance, Chief Uchenna Chukwuka who spoke to reporters in Awka, Anambra state capital “It has come to the notice of this body that some faceless and sponsored elements masquerading as investigative journalist claiming false insider information from the All Progressives Congress, APC, is out to implicate governor Charles Soludo with some baseless and false allegations of receiving the sum of $28 Million to run down the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

“Also, the faceless self-acclaimed investigative Journalist further alleged that both Uzodimma and Soludo have already extorted the sum of N10 billion as the first tranche of the payment while the sum of N10 Billion would be paid after he had concluded the second assignment.”

They said in the light of the above, it has become instructive that they make some resolutions for the purposes of clarity.

The resolutions read; “That the said investigative Journalist does not exist and is hiding under the guise of a fake name to justify the payment by their sponsors who do not see anything good in Gov Soludo.

“That the author of this spurious report and allegations is only being clever by half by linking the APC governor in the South East with his report in order to give their story acceptability before the reading public.

“That the person of an international status, and an eminent person in the mould of Gov Soludo is more occupied in giving good and populist governance to the people of Anambra state than reducing the office of a governor to that of a pedestrian blackmailer.”

The group further accused supporters of the Labour Party of adopting the Nazist style of ‘Hitler Mob’, saying it will only end up de- marketing their candidates.

“Nigerians are too enlightened and highly educated to fall for this cheap blackmail and flagrant display of ‘tout status’ which the general public cannot buy.

“We, in the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA have our own Presidential candidate as well as National Assembly and State Assembly Candidates who are more popular and more credible. Hence, we cannot be cowed into playing anti-party politics by supporting candidates of the Labour Party or any other party for that matter.

“The era of Nazist style of Hitler’s Mob has gone and Nigerians are too enlightened and educated in buying into such gambit,” he said.