The prize money for every participating nation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has been revealed. FIFA will splash $440m on all the 32 teams that participated in the tournament. Among the participating teams from five different continents, 13 UEFA, 5 Africa, 4 North America, 4 South America and 6 from Asia.

Group stage level: $9m

Round of 16 levels: $13m

Quarter final level: $17m

Fourth place: $25m

Third place: $27m

Runner-up: $30m

Winner: $42m

Teams that never proceeded beyond the group stage of the World Cup such as – Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, Uruguay smile home with $9 million each.

Teams that reached the round of 16 such as – USA, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, South Korea – will receive $13 million each.

While those that reached the quarter-finals -Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal, France, Argentina, Croatia, Morocco, and England will earn $17 million each.

Fourth place, team Morocco, earned $25 million.

Third-placed team Croatia earned $27 million.

The second place team will earn $30 million, while the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will earn $42 million.