ESET Nigeria has assured consumers, organizations, and the government that it is prepared to offer solutions to secure their Internet of Things (IoT) devices from cyber attacks as Nigeria gets closer to the commercial introduction of fifth-generation (5G) technology.

Speaking to media at the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) International Conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Managing Director of ESET West Africa (Anglophone), Olufemi Ake, stated that the company thrives on protecting IoT devices.

In other words, a safe Internet must serve as the cornerstone of a smart city. Mobile devices, laptops, and Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets conversing constantly are implied by the terms “smart cities” and “smart households.” These terms refer to connected items such as automobiles speaking with one another and humans via the Internet.

Regarding cyber security measures for the rollout of 5G in Nigeria, Ake continued, “First, we have to be deliberate in how we deploy solutions. It’s not a bad notion that we are so fast to adopt the newest technologies. However, it appears that we are taking our time implementing security measures for these gadgets (connected technologies).

“In other words, we have to make the Internet secure as the bedrock of a smart city. Smart cities and smart homes imply there will be connected devices such as vehicles communicating with each other and humans via the Internet; mobile devices, laptops, and Internet of Things (IoT) communicating without any downtime.

“You would agree that, once the Internet is made available, you are guaranteed a sustainable smart city. Now, how do you make it secure? This is our area of specialisation. ESET thrives excellently in securing IoT devices. This is the future! Would you ever imagine being in a situation where your car navigation system is being hacked and you are misdirected to a strange location where negative actions are perpetrated? Of course, not! ESET comes in to strengthen security and protection of those devices, which further guarantees a safer smart city.”

Regarding cyber security measures for the rollout of 5G in Nigeria, Ake continued, “First, we have to be deliberate in how we deploy solutions. It’s not a bad notion that we are so fast to adopt the newest technologies. However, it appears that we are taking our time implementing security measures for these gadgets (connected technologies).

“So, if we as a nation are going to adopt 5G, which enhances IoT connectivity then we should be mindful of its security aspects. As we adopt conferences like this, we should preach security as the bedrock of the acceptability of these devices. We have to continue to educate our people. Education is very key. Just as we are complaining about the (physical) security situation in the country, the same thing applies to cyberspace. Cyberspace must be secure for the country to reap the benefits of 5G.”

He claims that while 5G is only now being introduced in Nigeria, it is already operational in more than 1,500 cities worldwide.

Therefore, we as a business are futuristic and it is not new to us. Prior to their launch, we consider these things. For instance, TVR falls under the IoT category. It offers the outside world access to your house and is quite clever. Therefore, if it has been compromised, you have undoubtedly allowed outsiders to use your living room’s smart cameras. When that occurs, cybercriminals continue to watch your online behavior and may launch social engineering attempts against you, he emphasized.