The Principal of Paragon Demonstration School, Benin City, Goodnews Edemevughe, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for its enlightenment campaign.

He stated this during the sensitization of students of the school on the ills of economic and financial crimes by the Benin Zonal Command of the Commission.

“I must say this is beautiful. This is a step in the right direction in catching them young. Catching them young does not apply to sports alone. It applies to situations like this when you teach and inchoate the right values, the right information, the right orientation and knowledge on the young ones, so they can grow and develop with it.”

According to him, the enlightenment campaign for students is a strong preventive measure in tackling the menace of internet fraud.

“Hopefully, we can have a generation with the right mindsets and values”, he said.

Speaking at the event, the Benin Zonal Commander, Usman Muktar who was represented by Williams Oseghale, Head, Public Affairs Department, charged the students to shun internet fraud and other forms of criminality as it was capable of truncating their dreams in life.

“Internet fraud is not a sustainable way of life. It can destroy your future. Let nobody deceive you that it is a shortcut to wealth. There is no shortcut to wealth. The government is against it, God is against it; that is why the Commission continues to arrest and prosecute suspected internet fraudsters.”

He charged them to be disciplined and uphold integrity, transparency and accountability.

“You can achieve your goal in life if you uphold these values. We encourage you to use the internet for progressive and noble purposes,” he added.