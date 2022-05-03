Princess of Africa, James Brown, Returns to Nigeria

Nigerian cross-dresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, has returned to Nigeria after months in London.

The self-acclaimed Princess of Africa announced his arrival with a video on his social media page on Tuesday.

He said, ‘’I’m back .’’

In the video, it was seen that the Nigerian internet personality and dancer were received at the airport with a crew consisting of his sister, friends, and group of drummers to welcome him.

He expressed in the voice-over of the shared video, that the purpose of his return will be made known in due time as he knows many are curious.

