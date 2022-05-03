Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Princess of Africa, James Brown, Returns to Nigeria

Princess of Africa, James Brown, Returns to Nigeria

Jennifer Eziuloh

Jennifer Eziuloh

Nigerian cross-dresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, has returned to Nigeria after months in London.

The self-acclaimed Princess of Africa announced his arrival with a video on his social media page on Tuesday.

He said, ‘’I’m back .’’

In the video, it was seen that the Nigerian internet personality and dancer were received at the airport with a crew consisting of his sister, friends, and group of drummers to welcome him.

He expressed in the voice-over of the shared video, that the purpose of his return will be made known in due time as he knows many are curious.

 

