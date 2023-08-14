Princess Mocks Uriel After She Was Evicted From Bbnaija All Stars

Princess Onyejekwe, a former contestant of Big Brother Naija All Stars, didn’t miss the chance to poke fun at Uriel Oputa following her recent eviction from the All Stars season.

Uriel’s departure occurred during the live show on Sunday, with the eviction panel consisting of Teddy A, Laycon, and Diane collectively deciding to vote her out.

Responding to the situation, Princess remarked that Uriel displayed a tendency to gossip, using her private diary session to discuss Princess herself.

“While I had been ready to welcome new evictees with open arms to my mansion, offering them warm embraces and comforting baths, I find myself feeling differently today.

“Individuals who engage in backbiting are better left to their own devices, especially after spending a substantial 40-minute chunk of their personal diary session talking about none other than ‘her majesty,’” Princess candidly shared on her Instagram.

Recall that Princess, who received the fewest votes, was the initial participant to be evicted from the competition.