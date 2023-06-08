Prince of Fraud Jailed in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of one Prince Emmanuel Sunday before Justice Darius Khobo of the State High Court sitting in Kaduna, Kaduna State on a one count amended charge bordering on criminal misappropriation.

The defendant, sometime in December, 2019, allegedly obtained the sum of N2million from one Raji Miftan Olalekan to facilitate his employment with the Finance and Accounts Department of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

After making the payment, the defendant failed to deliver on his promises. Instead, he issued the victim with a post-dated cheque as refund. However the cheque was returned unpaid due to insufficient funds standing to the credit of the drawer.

The one count amended charge reads: “that you, Prince Emmanuel Sunday on or about the 10th of December, 2019 at Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while being entrusted with the total sum of Two Million Naira only (N2,000,00.00) for the purpose of securing employment into the Finance and Account Department of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for one Raji Miftan Olalekan, dishonestly converted the said sum to your own use and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2933 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and punishable under Section 294 of the same law”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. Consequently, the prosecution counsel, M.E Eimonye prayed the court to convict him accordingly.

Justice Khobo convicted and sentenced him to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N100,000.00.

