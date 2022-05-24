Prince Erik, 21 Others In EFCC’s Net Over Internet Fraud

Operatives of the EFCC, Benin Zonal Command has arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects: Promise Bassey, Raymond Diamond, Ifeanyi Anyasi, Celestine Osalenlen, Johnbull Kingsley, Ikekhua Mately, Clifford Johnson, Akorah Chinedu, Kester Ogochukwu Idugba Junior and Lucky Egwuatu. Others are Victor Nwabunwanna, Happiness Ayo, Rawlings Nwabunwanna, Eleka Ikeja, Oliseh Emeka, Ozuwa Destiny, Prince Erik Nnamdi, Emmanuel Ochuku Igben, Tochukwu Onyido, Gift Onuajefe and Odosun Matthew, were arrested at their hideout in Asaba, Delta State following actionable intelligence.

Items recovered from them include two Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic and mobile phones.

According to the commission, the suspects have made useful statements and will be arraigned in court soon.

Like this: Like Loading...