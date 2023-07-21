Primate Ayodele Warns Osun Governor Against Costly Mistakes 

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state against making costly mistakes with appointments of new cabinet members and heads of government agencies and parastatals in the state.

Primate Ayodele gave this warning in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

According to he clergyman, several things may go wrong in Adeleke’s government that will make people criticize him.

Ayodele said Adeleke could make some mistakes that may force him to be knocked out of a second-term ambition as Governor of the state.

The clergyman stated that there is an aura around that governor that could turn him against the people, saying Adeleke would become obstinate and completely turn a deaf ear to the right thing.

He also said the governor could step on the wrong toes, which will ultimately lead to him being voted out of office just like his predecessor, former governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Ayodele, however, advised him to be careful, prayerful, and listen to warnings before it’s too late.

He said, ‘’So many things will go wrong in Governor Adekele’s government, and people will begin to criticize him. He is loved by the people, but he will mismanage it. He will make a lot of political, economic, and spiritual mistakes. These mistakes can rock him out of second-term ambition.