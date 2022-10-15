Acting in full conviction and satisfaction with the peaceful disposition of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council, led by its Chairman, Mr. Lawrence Njoku, on Friday, conferred on the governor, the award of the “Most Peaceful Governor in Nigeria”.

The Enugu NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel bestowed the award on Gov. Ugwuanyi during its 2022 Press Week/Annual Lecture in Enugu, with the theme: “2023: The New Electoral Act and The Media”.

Profiling Gov. Ugwuanyi’s uncommon leadership qualities and remarkable achievements in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges, the correspondents said that the governor “has demonstrated in clear terms that successful governance of a people, especially the provision of the proverbial democracy dividends can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace,” disclosing: “That explains why Enugu today, stands tall as the most peaceful state in the country.”

They stressed that Gov. Ugwuanyi is a widely acknowledged peacemaker and a great achiever, stating: “His (Ugwuanyi’s) administration since May 29, 2015, has clearly achieved phenomenal landmarks, stunning mileages, and set unparalleled records in the annals of governance of states in Nigeria.

“And indices of these abound, especially in the novel manner Governor Ugwuanyi has continued to warm himself into the hearts of the people by opening his doors at a level that no other governor across the country would do.

“In the management of the economy of the state, for instance, he has already earned uncommon commendations for his outstanding frugality, the latest of such coming from the hall of ambassadors of countries serving in Nigeria.

“Yet, his administration has within so short a time become a lesson in massive infrastructure development that is gradually taking parts of the state by storm and graduating semi-urban areas to new urban areas while effecting a growing mass movement for opening up of rural areas of the state.

“Just recently, an impartial assessor, internationally acclaimed as an organisation with integrity – a data simplifying civic organisation known as BudgIT- named Enugu, Lagos and Rivers states as the only three states in Nigeria meeting their recurrent obligations, especially by paying workers’ salaries promptly.

“For Enugu to attain this Herculean status, the chief driver of her administration certainly must be a rare human being with a magical wisdom in economic management. The state (Enugu) has neither oil nor the advantage of hosting industrial clusters, a twin advantage that places the other two states in clear comfort.

“Hence, in its rarest verdict in recent times on the stewardship of an elected governor in the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) described Ugwuanyi as a governor clearly with a magic wand, singling him out among all the 36 state governors in the country as the best in that wise.”

Congratulating Gov. Ugwuanyi for the recent prestigious and meritorious National Honours award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari, the journalists maintained that they are “fully convinced and satisfied with the peaceful disposition of Governor Ugwuanyi” and went on to confer on him the award of the “Governor of the Most Peaceful State in Nigeria.”

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who dedicated the award to God and the good people of Enugu State for their support and unceasing prayers, thanked the correspondents for the profound honour.

The governor pointed out that he holds the Chapel and its members in high esteem and reckons with the utility of their services in building an informed society through the collection, preparation and dissemination of news.

Conveying the warm felicitations and best wishes of the government and the people of the state to the correspondents on their 2022 Press Week, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that his administration has enjoyed a cordial and mutually beneficial relationship with the Chapel in many ways.

“I was humbled when you corresponded with me on your decision to confer on me the award of the ‘Most Peaceful Governor in Nigeria’ in recognition of the peace the state has known under our watch.

“From its inception, our administration entrusted Enugu State to the Hands of God and we have continued to see His Hands in all we do. ‘Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you…’ (John 14:27) is a biblical verse that highlights the fact that Peace comes from God. We have only been willing vessels of honour in the Hands of God.

“Today’s award, therefore, is a candid proclamation of the mercy that the Almighty God has shown to our dear state through the special gift of peace, amongst others, under our administration,” the governor said.

The event, which was chaired by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC), Prof. Edith N. Nwosu, also witnessed the conferment of awards on the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji as Best Speaker, South East; former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Prof. Peter Nnanna Umeadi as Pillar of Justice; and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ntachi-Osa Restaurant, Enugu, Mr. Uche Igwe as Outstanding Young Entrepreneur.

The Member representing Enugu North Constituency, Hon. Ibenaku Onoh represented the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly while the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command and the Comptroller, Correctional Service, Enugu State Command were represented by DSP Daniel Ndukwe and Asst. Comptroller Michael Okoh respectively, among other dignitaries.