By Stanley Ugagbe

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has posited that the candidate of the Labour Party for the February Presidential election, Peter Obi does not have the capacity to win a presidential election.

Ossai’s remarks came barely two days after Okowa dismissed Obi’s chances in the coming election.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai bragged that he is certain that Obi will lose Anambra State to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to Ossai, Obi’s sudden popularity is not enough to win the nation’s most coveted position.

He wrote:

Mr. Peter Obi will lose Anambra to Atiku

We are in New Year and the truth must be told considering how close the 2023 elections to us.

Mr Peter Obi has succeeded in making himself popular in Nigeria but there is different between winning election and becoming popular.

The 2023 elections goes beyond tribal sentiments and we all must come together to support what is good for our nation.

Peter Obi doesn’t have what it takes to win election in Nigeria.

In his state Anambra where he was once a governor , he can’t win election there not to talk of winning election in Nigeria .

He has no acceptability in Anabram state.

Winning election has to do with capacity and that is missing in Peter Obi to win the presidential seat in the 2023 general elections.

Obi past records is not enough to win election in Nigeria.

It’s now becoming clearer to supporters of Peter Obi that the 2023 elections must not be based on emotions but the fact that Nigeria as a country need a performer, someone who can rebrand this country and bring back our lost glory .

I am 100% sure , Peter Obi will lose Anambra and other states to the Presidential Candidate of PDP Atiku Abubakar considering the credibility of Atiku and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Atiku and Okowa are more trusted, competent , acceptable and reliable than any other candidates.

We don’t need to wast our votes , rather let’s us come together as one to make things right this time around.

Our future is what matters to us.