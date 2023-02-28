Collation of Results at the State Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was on Tuesday concluded with the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi scoring the highest number of votes in last Saturday’s Presidential election in Anambra state.

Obi polled a total of 584,621 votes, to beat his closest opponent, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who got PDP 9,036, while Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC got 5,111 votes.

In other results, A got 343, AA-108, AAC- 112, ADC- 208, ADP-299, APM-325, APP-148, BP-514, NRM-118, PRP-62, SDP-84, YPP 1,997 and ZLP 1,420

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti, who is the Collation Officer for the State in respect of the presidential poll, supervised the collation of the results from Local Governments by the LG Collation officers.

Announcing the collated results, Prof Oti revealed that the total number of registered Voters in the state stood at 2,536,156, while only 628,590 voters were accredited for the exercise.

She also disclosed that the total votes cast during the exercise was 624,612, valid votes 613,861 and rejected votes 10,751

A total of 18 political parties contested the presidential elections.

Meanwhile, an independent election observer with Grassroots Mobilizers for Good Governance, Mrs Chika Ibeneme, has said the INEC failed woefully in the conduct of the 2023 election.

Reacting to the conduct of the Presidential elections in Anambra, Ibeneme said what happened on Saturday cannot be said to be an election.

“This charade by the INEC is capable of plunging Nigeria into crisis.

“Nigerians trusted INEC and this is the best they could do. As far as the observers are concerned, this is nowhere close to election,” she said.

She called for the outright cancellation of the Presidential elections.

“We wish to call on the INEC to cancel this election and conduct a fresh one with people of integrity supervising the process. The Electoral Act should be duly followed to ensure that no electoral malpractice is allowed to happen,” she emphasized.

Also speaking, Hon Ndubuisi Nwobu, the State Collation Agent for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who came into the collation hall after the signing of the result sheet, explained that the attitude of the State INEC REC in handling the collation exercise was rather autocratic.

Nwobu also condemned the entire election, saying it was marred by irregularities.

