Saturday, February 25, 2023 presidential and national assembly elections held across Nigeria, have gone down in the political history of Nigeria as the most doubted elections and poorly organized with unbelievable, suspiciously doctored results but foolishly expected to be accepted and hailed by Nigerians despite glaring fraudulent activities, failed facilities and cases of compromise.

Often in Nigeria, people contest election results because they always see issues from their own prism, which deserves no quarrel as a right. But they hardly consider historical antecedents, regional peculiarities, religious affiliations, and the sensibilities and orientation of others that make up the universe of activity. They hardly look at the big picture starring at them. They create their own imaginary world and live in it. And then, assume that whatever obtains there should be the gold standard.

Any divergent opinion is viciously attacked, condemned, rejected and vehemently protested even without convincing facts. In their cocoon, they become the custodians of the national conscience. Those who do not share in their sentiments are enemies of the country and outcasts.

It remains true always that raw emotion cannot supplant strategic planning. Every segment spills emotions. it is the strategic mixture of the various emotions into an agreeable paste called goodwill that gives a candidate an edge. The mixture is done in a crucible known as structures built across the divides, over time. It is so because the component divides have their peculiarities, their strengths and weaknesses, and those have to be harnessed and cultivated.

Arrogance is one ingredient that does not blend. It makes smooth paste impossible. Mindless consumption often results in emotional combustion.

People often claim that there is something peculiar about politics in Nigeria. A comparative spreadsheet would show that is not the case. It is what happens everywhere in the world even though in varying degrees. Region, religion, race and rewards always play critical roles in the eventual disposition of those involved and affected. Vehicles to push and counter the inputs and outputs are very germane in determining the outcomes.

Some Nigerians have become avid complainants about how things are not working in the country and often express how desirous they are for a new Nigeria but without proffering solution to the wrongs for address by those in authority.

Underneath such expressions is usually a deep sense of hypocrisy. The concern is not really about Nigeria, state or local government as the case may be; it is about their sentimental predispositions, largely region, religion and locality, and a good dose of greed spiced with opportunism and illogical personal sentiments. The just concluded presidential and national assembly elections presented spectacular scenarios.

Religion dealt a fatal blow to rationalism. It has always been there, but this time it took the form of sordid evangelism. Some who believe they know God more than God himself, irrespective of creed and educational attainments, became trapped in odious sentiments that beggar belief.

In all the sacred books used by the various known and respected faiths, the Almighty God clearly indicates that He is the Supreme Consciousness. He shares His glory with no one. But what did we see all over the places? Leaders of some faiths-based institutions suddenly catapulted themselves to gods and made pronouncements with uncanny indiscretion.

Some uttered curses upon their members who do not take their words as gospel. They turned the altar of God into a theater of absurdities just for pecuniary gains.

They had forgotten that the God of Prophet Abraham (As) is a jealous God that tolerates no comparison or equality.

Platforms of religious groups meant for information and evangelism were turned into arenas for hate speeches and preachments of political and religious intolerance in Mosques and Churches. Anyone who had a different view would be quickly reminded of how the children of Israel lost their heritage to Egypt because they failed to position themselves in governance when Prophet Yousuf (AS) or Joseph was prime minister according to the scriptures of Islam and Christianity. Was that God’s plan for the children of Israel, to make Egypt their inheritance?

Religionists who do not factor God’s plan into their thinking and rationalizations are bound to turn logic into gospel and confuse the gullible.

Sentiment has a way of beclouding reasoning. It amazes when some religious practitioners assume a sense of entitlements. They initiate actions and fail to reckon that others have the capacity to either counter or do same. They direct adherents not to vote for people of other faiths but still expect others of different faiths to vote theirs, nonetheless. Bigotry was elevated to a mountainous pedigree. They label others and assume theirs should be sacrosanct. Clannishness runs deep in their consciousness, some with unbelievable arrogance.

I honestly hate to blend religion with politics but there are those who chose to forget that God Almighty is not a religious bigot, nor is He an ethnic chauvinist. God has always shown Himself to be the God for all, and the pretenders are always unveiled as parochial liars. Unfortunately these liars learn no lesson because of a polluted mind. They wait for the next season, and their band of gullible followers are on hand to form an orchestra.

Ethnicity and regionalism have always played roles in our election decisions. However, in the last presidential and national assembly elections, there was something that resembled a resurgence of ethnic nationalism. It showed in the results where some regions had just one party as the exclusive choice. Arrogance and impudence were on open display across the land. Divergent views were attacked with vehemence.

At a point, it was like “this is my turn” had transformed in some quarters to “this is our chance” a mantra that had been waiting for an opportunity to resurface. The brash attitude which was probably assumed to be some kind of positive activism offended the sensibilities of some undecided elements in other areas, who also donned their respective ethnic or regional garbs, even if reluctantly. Some regions were locked in, while some others were turned into a thoroughfare for political wayfarers. It forced some parents who remembered the past to scream ‘never again’.

Propaganda is usually the main ingredient in the electioneering campaigns. It lived up to its billing in the February 25, 2023 elections. One thing it unveiled glaringly was the gullibility of otherwise exposed persons. The way some Nigerians gobbled fake news and obvious lies was really amazing and funny. No matter how glaringly distorted, some otherwise enlightened persons would jump on illicit postings and attack them with ferocious comments, depending on their respective camps and dispositions. It could be quite disappointing seeing persons who should ordinarily be discerning sharing obviously hate-brained materials on platforms of persons with privileged exposure.

As a Nigerian who believes in the New Nigerian Project, I have longed for a brand new Nigeria where citizens will first be responsible and then patriotic; where people know their operational boundaries and respect the sensibilities and sensitivities of others no matter the class one belongs; where certain things are left to personal/private dispositions; where citizens are weaned off uncanny entitlements; where people take responsibility for their actions. A new Nigeria is not synonymous with a new individual as president. It is wishful thinking that an individual who has presented himself for the office of president will emerge with a magic wand to clear the Augean stable, while we keep our clannish and greedy disposition.

With what was commonplace on the social media platforms populated by people with higher educational certificates and professional/vocational exposures as well idiots and vandals lacking morals and parental care from the onset, it is not likely we are going to have that New Nigeria in the foreseeable future. Deep interrogation of issues from a global perspective is clearly lacking. Most are armed with ethnic and religious stethoscopes. The diagnosis can only worsen our fragile case. With that election completed, and the self-styled potentates dusted, it would be difficult for some entities to retain their pre-election status and reverence. I Rest My Case!

Muhammad is a commentator on national issues