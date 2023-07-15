President Tinubu Showers Encomium on Aremo Osoba at 84

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated veteran journalist, elder statesman and former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 84th birthday, saying his exemplary life and remarkable achievements are worthy of emulation by many, particularly upcoming Nigerians.

Chief Osoba, a prominent progressive politician who served twice as governor of Ogun State first from 1992 to 1993 during the aborted Third Republic and then from 1999 to 2003, clocked 84 on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

President Tinubu prayed for more years for the former governor so that he and many others can continue to benefit from his immense wisdom and experience.

“Today, I rejoice with the family, friends and numerous associates of a prominent journalist, former governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, on attaining 84.

“Chief Osoba’s life is dotted with excellent achievements. A pioneer journalist who started his career in 1964 working with the Daily Times of Nigeria as a trainee reporter and rose to the pinnacle as the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief.

“A pro-democracy activist who fought stridently for democracy and progressive good governance in Nigeria. It’s no surprise that his people elected him twice as governor of Ogun State and he remains today one of the leaders of our governing All Progressives Congress.

“Chief Osoba is a highly respected elder statesman from whom many of us within the political class, young and old, receive advice and counselling.

“He did not become the important statesman he is today by happenstance. His accomplishments have come about by a dint of hard work, tenacity, perseverance, courage and determination to excel. His life is worthy of emulation as it will serve as a useful beacon for many, particularly the upcoming Nigerians.

“I congratulate Aremo Osoba on his birthday and I join his family in thanking God for his life while praying for more years and good health so the former governor can continue to offer useful contributions to the government and country as we strive to make the desired difference in the lives of our people,” the President said.