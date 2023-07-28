President Tinubu Hosts ECOWAS Special Meeting On Niger

Following the coup in Republic of Niger that has upended the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country, the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu will host a special meeting of the regional leaders on Sunday, July 30th in Abuja.

President Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday July 26, 2023, condemned the current political situation in the neighbouring country and promised that ECOWAS and the international community would do everything to defend democracy and ensure democratic governance continues to take firm root in the sub-region.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in separate telephone calls Thursday evening with President Tinubu affirmed the support of the US and UN for the position taken by ECOWAS and the Nigerian leader to restore constitutional order in Niger.