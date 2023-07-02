President Tinubu has shown sufficient courage to confront Nigeria’s challenges  – Jime 

The Executive Secretary (ES) of Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Jime, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has so far demonstrated the kind of boldness needed from any leader determined to confront the myriad of challenges facing Nigeria.

Taking a look at some of the steps, actions and decisions taken by Tinubu one month after his inauguration as President, the Shippers Council boss averred that the ex-Lagos governor has shown that he was fully prepared and well equipped for the country’s number-one seat.

The former House of Reps member and one-time Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly, noted that there are better days ahead for Nigerians, with the way Tinubu’s administration has hit the ground running.

According to him, “The challenges that face Nigeria in this current climate are enormous. There is the need for bold and courageous leadership. The President has shown he has sufficient courage to confront our challenges boldly.

Trending The Impact of AI in Personalized Healthcare and Telemedicine Services in Nigeria

“I get the point the foundation for some of the bold decisions like the removal of the fraud called oil subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate regime was laid by the immediate past administration, but the President could have taken the easy way out by going with popular views and reversing course. He didn’t.”

Jime who has been working hard to transform and reposition NSC for better performance added: “The fruits (of Tinubu’s bold decisions and actions) in the medium and long term will bear out the skill set at leadership built over the long years of his tutelage and preparation for the office. There are positive interesting times ahead as the international ratings have forecasted.”

Share this post