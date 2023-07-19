President Tinubu Bows to Pressure, Orders the Review of N8,000 Cash Palliative

President Bola Tinubu , on Tuesday, said his administration will review its earlier plan to distribute monthly cash grants of N8,000 to 12 million households for six months as part of efforts to assuage the hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

This followed public criticism of the policy with organised labour saying it falls far from the level of intervention required to ease the pains of vulnerable Nigerians.

“The President has directed that…the N8,000 conditional cash transfer programmed envisaged to bring succour to most vulnerable households be reviewed immediately,” a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, read late Tuesday.

Alake said the new directive is “deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.”

Tinubu directed that the whole gamut of the palliative package of government be unveiled to Nigerians.

He also ordered the immediate release of fertilisers and grains to approximately 50 million farmers and households respectively in all 36 states and the FCT.