Sunday, February 27, 2022
President Putin Suspended As Honorary President

Growing Russia’s Military Presence in Arctic Coastline Worries US

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has suspended the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, as an honorary president.

Putin was suspended due to the invasion of Ukraine, which has left hundreds of people dead and properties destroyed.

The development was announced on Sunday by the sport’s governing body.

The president of Russia who has received backlash from international leaders was also removed as the ambassador of the federation.

The statement reads, “In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation.”

