President Buhari To Inaugurate Presidential/VIP Wing Of State House Medical Centre On Friday

Adams Peter May 17, 2023
State House Medical Centre

As a demonstration of his commitment to advancing healthcare management in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, May 19, inaugurate the state-of-the-art Presidential/VIP Wing of State House Medical Centre, Abuja.

This legacy project, situated within the premises of the Presidential Villa, had its ground-breaking ceremony conducted by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, on November 1, 2021.

Spanning an impressive total floor area of 2,485 square meter on a suspended floor with a basement, the hospital, which serves as a specialized Intensive Care Centre, caters for the President, Vice President, their immediate families and VIPs; incorporates state-of-the-art medical technology.

The Presidential/VIP Wing houses several specialized departments, to be staffed by a team of medical professionals, featuring five consultation rooms dedicated to various specialties, including respiratory, cardiology, ophthalmology, ENT, and general consultation.

Additionally, the hospital has a specialized X-ray suite equipped with a digital X-ray machine as well as a diagnostic suite encompassing MRI, CT scan, and endoscopy facilities.

Moreover, patients and visitors can enjoy access to a Healing Garden, designed to foster healing, relaxation, and enhancement of overall well-being.

With a total cost amounting to N21 billion, completed well on schedule and on budget, the VIP Wing also showcases a Catheterization Laboratory (Cath lab), two operating rooms for regular procedures, and special procedures such as organ transplants.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, President Buhari, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, will embark on a guided tour of the hospital.

“We are excited that Mr. President has kindly consented to inaugurate this legacy and transformative project on the cusp of the completion of his two-term tenure as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the Permanent Secretary said.

“Since the inception of this project in 2021, the State House Management has successfully completed several projects including a Special Care Centre, Biosafety Level 2 Molecular Laboratory, certified by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a  medium capacity incinerator and the Dental Wing Extension Building at the State House Medical Centre, Asokoro,  a block of 2-bedroom flats at the Staff Quarters of the Medical Centre, as well as a 54-seater State House Multi-Purpose Training Centre at the Auditorium.

‘‘The Conference Car Unit (CCU) workshop and the Modern Fleet Management hub will be commissioned next week,’’ he added.

The Presidential/VIP Wing will coexist with the State House Medical Centre, located in Asokoro, Abuja. The medical facility remains committed to providing accessible, well-equipped, and rejuvenated healthcare services, catering to the diverse needs of patients through a range of comprehensive medical treatments.

Guests invited to the inauguration ceremony are expected to be seated by 9: 00 a.m.

