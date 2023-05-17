President Buhari Saddened By Killing Of Us Embassy Staff, Policemen And Others In Plateau And Benue States

Adams Peter May 17, 2023
Buhari Us Embassy Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday expressed condolences on the loss of lives of two United States embassy officials and two Nigerian policemen accompanying them in an attack by gunmen in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them. In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, I extend the nation’s condolences over the very sad incident,” he said.

President Buhari has equally been briefed about the tragic killing of several persons in Bwoi District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, as well that of several villagers in Adaka village in Makurdi Local Government and in Ijaha community of Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

The President said he is deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths and expresses sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

“We share the grief of the American Embassy, the Nigeria Police Force and our communities in Plateau and Benue and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice. May God give their families the strength to bear the unfortunate losses.”

