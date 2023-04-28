President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed how he will spend time after relinquishing power on May 29 this year, when he would have completed his second term of four years in office.

Buhari, who has been in the saddle since 2015, is expected to hand over power to President-elect Bola Tinubu, his ally and party member, next month.

According to a statement by presidential media aide Garba Shehu, Mr. Buhari plans to spend some time in Katsina before heading to live in Kaduna.

The president stated this on Thursday when he met with the Progressive Governors Forum, otherwise known as APC governors, at his residence in the State House. The APC governors, led by Governor Atiku Bagudu (the PGF chair), visited Mr Buhari to congratulate him on the party’s electoral success in the February 25 and March 18 elections.

Mr. Buhari spoke at length about his retirement proposal, saying that he intended to be home in Daura for six months before eventually moving to Kaduna.