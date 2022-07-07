President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt wishes to Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on his 58th birthday, July 7, 2022.

The President lauded Sylva for years of service to his State, Bayelsa, and the country at large, having variously been member of the State House of Assembly in old Rivers State, Special Assistant to a former Minister of Petroleum, Governor, Bayelsa, and now, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

President Buhari rejoices with the Sylva family, their relations, friends and acquaintances on the joyous occasion, wishing the Minister good health, long life, and greater service to God, country and humanity.