President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), on the occasion of his 88th birthday, October 19, 2022, celebrating with the elder statesman, whose words of wisdom, prayers and sacrifices continue to bring goodwill to the country.

President Buhari notes the dedication of the former Head of State to pursuing unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, West Africa and the African continent, playing a major role in the structural, economic and social growth of the country, and paving way for a regional bloc, Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

The President rejoices with Gen. Gowon on his 88th birthday, knowing that most of his years, which include working as a military officer and Head of State, were committed to building the nation, with policies like the creation of states, National Youth Service Corps and Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Reintegration (3Rs) forming the core for inclusive development.

President Buhari joins family and friends in thanking God for His mercies and favour upon the life of the former Head of State, who is the youngest to lead the country at 32 years and has consistently championed a movement to always pray for Nigeria.

The President prays for good health, strength and longer life for Gen. Gowon and his family.