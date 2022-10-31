President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday evening received the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmuminu Kabir Usman, after hospital discharge, praying for his continued good health and strength to continue with the good work he is doing.

President Buhari thanked the Emir for his steadfast support for the administration and relentless advocacy for the well-being of his subjects.

The Emir in turn thanked the President for his support towards his treatment and recovery, and wished him a successful completion of his tenure.

He pledged the support of his people in Katsina to the President in his efforts to find solutions to the problems militating against the well-being of the nation and its people.

The Emir had been away from his people for some weeks in search of treatment.