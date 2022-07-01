Saturday, July 2, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Nigeria’s debt rises by N2.5tn, hits N38tn

President Buhari Re-Appoints Patience Oniha As Dg, Dmo

Adams Peter

Adams Peter

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Patience Oniha as the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO) for a second term of 5 years in accordance to Section IV (9-i) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment ETC) Act, 2003.

The renewal takes effect from July 1, 2022.

Her appointment for a second term was based on the significant achievements recorded by the DMO in the last 5 years, under her leadership.

Amongst the achievements are the introduction of Sukuk and Green Bonds to finance the development of infrastructure where there is a huge gap.

Under her watch, as part of the initiatives to improve the sustainability of the public debt and opening up avenues for raising long term funds for corporates, the DMO introduced long term Bonds with tenors of 30 years in the domestic and international markets.

This is aside from attracting diverse investors including retail investors to the FGN Bond Market.

Internally, Oniha introduced reforms to strengthen the DMO, as a critical agency in the public finance ecosystem of the country.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle