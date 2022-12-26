President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his best wishes to Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, as he marks his 63rd birthday, describing him as an inspirational figure with a great future ahead.

In a message on Sunday, President Buhari said:

“Happy birthday to the devoted Governor of Nasarawa State. You are a source of pride to our party and our country. I thank you for motivating the nation’s young people.”

President Buhari prayed for a long life for the Governor to continue the good work for the benefit of his people and the nation.