President Buhari Opens Izala Impressive New Mosque In Fct

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the ultramodern mosque built by the Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’a at Utako in the Federal Capital City.

He also joined in the performance of the Friday prayers.

The Izala movement believes in following and teaching the religion of Islam, according to the values found in the Quran and the Sunnah (practice of the Prophet Muhammad).

Upon his arrival, the President was received by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III , the leader of the religious movement, Sheikh Bala Lau, Minister of the FCT and about six state Governors as well as several other Imams and preachers.

Prayers were rendered by leading scholars for the success of the government and for peace and prosperity for the nation.

In a brief sermon, Sheikh Bala Lau associated the President with the success of the project while noting that the bulk of the contributions came from the Muslim faithful who donated the skins when they slaughtered their rams on Sallah occasions.

He commended the administration for the work it is doing on security but called for improvement and appealed for additional palliatives for the poor as the Ramadan fasting approaches.