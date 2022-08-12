President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt commiserations to the family of Rev Peter Yunana Oganto on the demise of their father, who until his demise was the National Chairman of the National Coalition-Buhari Support Organisation, TNC-BSO.

Describing the death of the cleric as a personal loss to him, the President says he will sorely miss the honest support of Rev Oganto, who truly dedicated his life to the service of others and the nation.

‘‘He made several important contributions in advancing good and credible governance in the country, and was very passionate in promoting peaceful co-existence, tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

‘‘May his soul rest in perfect peace and May God almighty grant the beloved family he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’’ the President prayed.