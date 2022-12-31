Following the announcement of the passing on of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, President Buhari has sent out a warm tribute to the late Pope who died today aged 95 after battling illness for a while. Buhari also commiserated with Pope Francis, the global catholic church and Christians around the world.

Through his media aide, Femi Adesina, he said:

On behalf of Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with Pope Francis, the Catholic Church in Nigeria and around the world, as well as all Christian faithful who mourn the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The President pays tribute to Benedict XVI who was greatly admired globally for his selfless leadership, renowned learning as a theologian, and dedication to advance inter-faith dialogue and peace.

President Buhari believes that the late Pontiff will be remembered as a true servant of God who used the benevolent gifts of the Almighty upon his life to serve the Church and humanity in humility, reverence and piety, living in word and deed the virtues of a true Christian disciple.

The President prays that the Pope Emeritus receives eternal embrace in the loving arms of the Lord, whom he served faithfully throughout his vocation.