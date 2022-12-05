President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the Olumakaiye family, the Anglican Communion, and Christendom in general, over the passing of The Most. Rev. Dr Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, the Archbishop of Lagos, aged 53.

The President lauds Olumakaiye’s commitment to the things of God, and work of the Kingdom, having been admitted into Immanuel College of Theology, Ibadan in 1988, where he obtained Diploma in Religious Studies and Diploma in Theology in 1991 with distinctions.

Between 1991 and 1993, he obtained his first degree in Religious studies from the University of Ibadan, and also got Master’s degree in Religious studies and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) from the same institution.

President Buhari recommends the single-mindedness and industry of the deceased to the younger generation, noting that such devotion led Olumakaiye to be elected Bishop in 2009, and enthroned as the first Bishop of Osun North East Diocese. He became the Bishop of Lagos on July 30, 2018 and Archbishop, ecclesiastical province of Lagos, September 2021.

The President urges those left behind by the Archbishop not to sorrow unduly, “knowing that God gives, and God takes,” praying that they would receive divine succor to bear the loss.