President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to a former deputy governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore and the entire Omisore family on the passing of their father and Olu of Ayepe-Olode, Oba David Omisore.

The President joins the people of Ife in mourning the well-respected traditional ruler, who will be remembered for his lifelong dedication to the development of his people, providing leadership with dignity, love and respect when it mattered most.

The President trusts that the Omisore family, friends and associates will continue to honour the departed patriarch’s avowed commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes and promoting harmony among different ethnic groups.

President Buhari prays for the peaceful repose of the departed and comfort for those who mourn.