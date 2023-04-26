President Muhammadu Buhari joins the government and people of Kano State, family and the All Progressives Congress, APC political family in mourning the death of former Labour Minister and “colossal figure in Kano politics,” Alhaji Musa Gwadabe.

President Buhari says the demise of Musa Gwadabe has deprived the nation of one of its most remarkable political leaders.

“The late Musa Gwadabe was a complete gentleman. He was a smooth political operator and a very reliable ally with an unmatched record of support, leading to the emergence of the current APC administration and the incoming one.

‘‘I will not forget his tireless efforts to keep the party afloat during difficult times. That he died a few weeks ahead of the inauguration of the Tinubu/Shettima administration that he laboured so hard to bring about is one of the ironies of life. May Allah repose his soul,” the President said.